The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, from our careers, to our romantic relationships, to our friendships. But while some of us have reconnected with old friends over Zoom during the past year or grown even more appreciative of our best pals, many of us have gone the other way.

Disagreements over Covid restrictions; burning out and withdrawing from socialising (be it in real life or over Zoom); or simply having an abundance of time to reassess the quality of our relationships have resulted in many once-solid friendships crumbling over the past year. While some of these fractured relationships are now on the mend, it now seems as though many friendships didn’t survive lockdown.