Do you ever see groups of friends hanging out in a bar, or hear one of your workmates talk about going on holiday, yet again, with her best friends and feel a jab of FOMO? Do you wish you had that kind of sisterhood?

Well trust me, you’re not the only one. While friendship envy is nothing new, the pressure to be popular feels like it’s at a whole new level. To look at social media these days, female friendships feel more aspirational than romantic relationships, with girl squads seeming to be the ultimate must-have accessory thanks to celebrities like Cara Delevingne, who would rather forget their Birkin bags than their best friends at a red-carpet event.

And it’s not just celebs. Go on Instagram and it feels like we are constantly bombarded with images of glamorous groups of friends who look like they’re having the time of their lives, using hashtags like #MyFriendsAreMySuperpower.