Each of us grows up with a ‘blueprint’ around relationships; a set of unwritten rules that we have absorbed or inherited. These might come from family, peers, teachers, the media and/or our wider social, cultural or religious background.

It’s inevitable really. Everyone is conditioned to some extent, but problems rise when we aren’t aware of it.

As Anita, a 46-year-old writer and coach, told me about her 30-something self: “I had internalised the supposed set of rules about how to live my life to such a great extent that I could not decipher any other options. The difference now that I’ve tried different relationship structures is that I am aware I have choices. I know exactly when I am choosing something and so I don’t feel weighed down like I used to.”

Start uncovering your own blueprint by considering what rules you have for yourself (or others) in relationships.

Do you assume, for example, that all committed couples live together eventually? Do you think being in love is synonymous with not wishing to have sex with, or desire for, anyone else? If one partner cheats on another, does that automatically mean the relationship is over? You might be surprised by the automatic way you answer.

Step back and ask yourself ‘why’ for every question. Opening your mind will help you see what you could choose rather than following the supposed shoulds.