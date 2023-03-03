I know I’m not the only one who has felt this way. You only need to type the words ‘dating burnout’ into Google to get a sense of the problem; last year, a survey of 500 18–54-year-olds revealed that nearly 80% had experienced emotional burnout or fatigue from modern dating. This issue is so widespread that experts are even writing books about it – clinical sexologist Myisha Battle’s recent book This Is Supposed To Be Fun: How To Find Joy In Hooking Up, Settling Down, And Everything In Between is a prime example.

But dating is, at its core, supposed to be fun. So why are so many of us finding it to be such a bloody slog?

As you might have guessed, I have my theories. I think the main issue is how much energy, time and effort dating apps take up. In a similar way to how email and instant messaging have made it harder for us to switch off from work at 5.30pm, so too have dating apps made finding love a 24/7 job. From push notifications to live games and email reminders, every part of the online dating experience is geared towards getting you back to swiping.

That’s not only exhausting but it often feels invasive. I already find myself overwhelmed by the task of replying to all my friends, let alone random people I’ve never met – and seeing push notifications pop up while I’m watching Modern Family before bed just adds to that pressure.