It’s not surprising that a lot of us have thought about our exes in this year of upheaval. Social isolation, coupled with time on our hands, has got us hankering for the past with a pang of nostalgic longing.

We want to hark back to a time when things were easier, happier and more carefree. And – although your past relationship ended for a reason – it’s easy to gloss over the messier elements when you’re three glasses of pinot down on a lonely Sunday night.