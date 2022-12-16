When Alice*, 27, started dating James*, who she met on Tinder in 2019, she thought she’d finally cracked the online dating code. “It was easy from the get-go,” she says. “We went on three dates in the same number of days, and every time it felt like our connection and chemistry was strengthening.”

But after they slept together for the first time a few dates later, Alice says that she immediately noticed a change in his behaviour.

“It was like a switch had been flicked and he was distant and distracted,” she shares. “Even as we were saying goodbye that night, he was making comments about how busy he was going to be for the next month and that we wouldn’t be able to see each other.”

Alice says she knew then that she’d likely never hear from James again, and her suspicions were correct. For weeks, her messages and attempts to reconnect went unanswered before she eventually gave up hope and deleted his number. “I felt used, like he’d laid it on thick until he got what he wanted and then just ditched me,” she admits. “It made me seriously wary about people who love-bomb you with only one thing in mind.”