We’re often told that even the closest of friends change and gradually drift apart, but you never really believe it will happen to you.

You grow up imagining a future where Friday nights are spent in each other’s kitchens as your spouses bond and children play together. You have your own lives, sure, but you share them. But before you know it, 10 years have passed and you’re scattered across the country, desperately trying to keep the once-active group chat alive.

One of the hardest things you ever learn about friendship is that it isn’t always meant to last forever. It’s a lesson I put off learning, choosing instead to pour all my energy and effort into being the glue we needed to keep us all together.

I’d always been the ’mum friend’ – the social secretary who kept our calendars filled with fun plans, but sensing that we were on the verge of breaking up, I ramped up my efforts. A summer meet-up? I’ll plan it. A birthday party back home? I’ll drive everyone. Zoom catch-ups over lockdown? I’m the first one there.