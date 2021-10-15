Williamson continues: “Perhaps you’re just not clicking in the way you used to, you may have originally bonded over something that no longer interests you. You may have the same amount of time on your hands as you did when you first met, but things do change – that’s just life. Especially when people start to settle down, start families, and move away. Time with certain friends can become diluted.

“It could also be that your friend starts to treat you differently. Perhaps they are taking more from your life than they are replenishing it. We’ve all had people in our lives I refer to as ‘social vampires’ who suck you into their tale of woe. Of course, a friendship has to be balanced – we give and we take, but if you’re feeling like it’s becoming one sided, that’s another sign that the friendship is not supporting you anymore.

“Finally, it might be that your friend has betrayed your trust and it’s weighing on you. Like in any relationship, if trust is broken – a fundamental has been rocked and you start to question what the friendship really means to you.”

Should we feel bad if we can’t make time for our friends, especially when life is so busy?

“I find that guilt is often a very wasted emotion, but if you are feeling bad about not putting enough effort into a friendship, it’s time to ask yourself why,” notes Williamson.

“Why are you not giving this relationship your attention? Are you genuinely that busy you can’t fit them into your life? Or are you making excuses? Only you will know the answers to these questions.

“It may be time to weigh up what is important to you. If your friendship is high on that list, then something else in your life may have to give way to it. It’s really a question of how much you value the friendship and how much you’re willing to prioritise it.”