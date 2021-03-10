It was understandably heart-wrenching for my family. It should have been a time of excitement, of welcoming a new baby into the world and celebrating. But instead, it was earth-shattering, and they were left with unimaginable grief.

Despite that, my family rushed around to protect me, never showing me their struggles or pain. They stayed strong for me and gave me everything, as baby Izzie became the centre of their world. With the outpouring of unconditional love I received, I was a very happy baby. I lived with my mum’s parents and my dad would visit me every week. I was given the best childhood, full of special memories and great adventures.

But that didn’t stop me from noticing a huge, painful hole in my life.

As I got older, I started becoming angry and confused about the loss of my mum; I would wake up with terrible nightmares because I wanted her. It wasn’t fair that I didn’t get to have her, and I wanted to know why this happened to me. I remember constantly looking at photos of her, trying to imagine what it would feel like to have her hold me.

I grew jealous of the relationships my school friends had with their mums, so at a very young age I began calling my grandma ‘mummy’.