Angelica says that the pandemic has definitely made her more direct when it comes to dating. “We lost out on two years of relationship opportunities, so coming out of it, I think a lot of people are making up for lost time and don’t want to waste any more of it,” she tells Stylist.

“Life is so busy that it feels really precious. People who were single during the pandemic and are looking for a partner don’t feel like they have time for that ambiguity of weird situationships. And those who experienced break ups over lockdown are now clear on what they want from future partners.”

Emma* also embraced the principles of hard-ball dating after joining the app Feeld following a break-up. “I’ve found that people are more upfront about what they want in a traditional sense, stating whether they’re open to a regular hook-up or a relationship,” she explains.

“There is no jealousy, no conversations around exclusivity, and no pondering about the future of the relationship. You enjoy the time you spend together, for as long as you choose to see each other.”

The app, which allows for individual, as well as couple and group accounts for polyamorous people, promotes its users being “ honest with themselves while being responsible towards others”.

“I’ve truly never dated men who are so aware of consent, boundaries, and making each other feel at ease. You can look for anything you want; there is no pressure and no judgement,” Emma continues. “Everyone is direct about their desires and what they are looking for, including people who are in existing open relationships. It is so mature and open and has shown me that sex is always a meaningful part of learning about yourself, even when it is casual.”