The first few months of a new relationship are arguably some of the best. There’s a joy in getting to know another person for the first time, delving deeper with each meeting.

Then, as things progress, comes the eternal dilemma: when is it too early to announce your new relationship to the world?

Back in the day, meeting (and impressing) your significant other’s parents was something you toiled over. Now, in our digital-first culture, there’s a lot more attention paid to both the social media or public launch of a new beau.

In recent years, so-called “soft launching” has been the go-to trend across our Instagram feeds. It involved drip-feeding small and unidentifiable details of your new partner ahead of a full reveal later down the line – a dinner for two here, half an arm or one shoe there.