It clearly worked out well for Harry. But most of us are not royals. Is a list a good plan for non-princely daters?

Sex and relationship therapist Rhian Kivits says yes. “It can be extremely helpful to have a list of qualities you seek in a potential partner when dating,” she tells Stylist. “Making this list helps you feel clear about what you’re looking for and what you’re available for, and you may therefore feel more positively focused as you navigate the dating game.”

Dating coach Kate Mansfield agrees, commenting: “This is the fundamental thing that I teach my clients to implement. The benefits are endless, such as making sure that you have a system to eliminate the wrong people as soon as possible and a set of standards that reflect your vision for what you want and need in a relationship.”

Where these lists can bring you into trouble, however, is when they’re a bit rubbish. If a list is superficial, for example, or focuses on things that really don’t matter when forming a great relationship. You might be tempted to write a list with items like ‘is a lawyer’, ‘is 6ft or over’ or ‘likes olives’ – these aren’t genuinely key requirements for a good match.

“The qualities on your list tend to reflect your core values, priorities, standards, aspirations and desires, so your list can help you recognise the potential partners who are most likely to be compatible with you,” Kivits advises.