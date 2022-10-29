Here are 5 ways you may be unconsciously sabotaging your friendships
Friendships bring us joy and connection – but what happens when they take an unexpected turn for the worse? Psychotherapist Charlotte Fox Weber explains all.
Friendships bring joy, connection and meaning, but like most things that matter, love can hurt. For the past 12 years of working as a psychotherapist, I’ve heard thousands of stories about friendship pain. I’ve seen frustration, shock, disappointment, bafflement, loss and heartache when friendships go wrong. Friendships make us stronger but they also bring out our vulnerabilities. Our hidden fears and anxieties about relationships can resurface in friendship struggles – insecurities and trust issues can fuel tension.
“I’m done with toxic friends,” a woman said to me in therapy recently. I’ve said this in the past, too, but no longer. Yes, there are toxic people, but we can all have toxic moments. The problem isn’t really that hell is other people, as Sartre suggested, it’s that we get pulled into destructive dynamics. A lot of the time, friendships gone wrong are about two personalities locked into unhealthy patterns. We carry invisible burdens, roles and imprints from our younger years. We often don’t realise how we get in our own way. Friends may be our chosen family, but our choices are shaped by earlier experiences and expectations. Even if we’ve gotten far away from our family and hometown, we have uncanny ways of reenacting patterns from the past. We play out familiar dynamics in new situations, and often repeat aspects of tensions we never quite resolved.
If you find yourself feeling reactive to certain friends, overwrought and sensitive to what you perceive to be their judgments and assumptions, you might believe that it’s other people who are problematic. However disappointing your friends may be, the truth is that it’s probably also you, getting in your own way. And while you can’t change other people, when it comes to your own social development, there are fresh possibilities. Here are five ways you may be sabotaging your friendships.
1. You over-give
Generosity is a lovely expressive gesture in a friendship. It should also come with a warning label: giving too much can be lethal in a friendship. What are you wanting? It may appear to be for the benefit of the friend, but compulsive giving (time, money, emotional labour) is energetically demanding and indirect. Do you hope you’ll feel more loved or esteemed? If you start from a place of guilt, what is the attempted compensation about? Consider if the other person wants what you’re giving, because over-givers often impose something that hasn’t been asked for. It can feel intrusive and demanding, even controlling, which adds up to feeling unappreciated. As the German social psychologist Eric Fromm writes, being loving is a wonderful part of love, and generosity may be a distinct part of your personality, just make sure it works on both sides.
2. You’re critical
Judgments and criticisms happen from time to time, and expressing an honest difference of opinion is a privilege in a close relationship. But one of the joys of friendship love is the curiosity and acceptance of connection. Constantly critiquing a friend is a downbeat death of a thousand paper cuts. You may be right when you find faults and criticise ways of doing small things, but for what purpose? If you’re collecting evidence of a friend’s shortcomings, ask yourself what this is for. Are you threatened by whatever you’re judging? Secretly envious? Afraid of abandonment? Whatever the factors, packing a Disapproval Bag for a friend can drive the relationship off a cliff. I did this with a former friend – without realising what I was doing, I loaded up a heavy bag of criticisms and carried it around constantly, and it immobilised the friendship. I’d unwittingly replaced meaningful memories and playful shared experiences with petty heavy fault finding. It came from anxiety and insecurity about my own life.
3. You fake it
Faking and hiding how you really feel is socially necessary occasionally but friendship thrives from realness. If you’re not yourself with your friends, you’re blocking emotional intimacy. Think of the last time you said something you didn’t mean or agreed with a friend about disliking someone you actually like or said you’re loving your job but didn’t mention the bully. Sometimes a mask keeps you safe, but it can also be a form of self-betrayal. Hiding can be a barrier to the close rapport of being open and accepted for what feels unacceptable. It’s exhilarating when you can be yourself with a friend and you both survive. If you have people-pleasing tendencies, you may be performing more than you realise with certain friends, trying to be acceptable and likeable at your own expense.
Faking agreement so you can seem accommodating and nice usually creates hassle. You might be someone who says yes to a plan and cancels closer to the time. Rather than create confusion and additional work for everyone, consider the efficiency of saying no sooner. You may feel the honest bite of disappointing friends when you say no, but it’s real and survivable and liberating.
4. You’re possessive
When a friend detours from the picture of life you thought you both signed up to, it’s quietly disturbing. A man in therapy described to me his unease when an old friend began a new career path. He told him it was a bad idea, and the friend was offended. Without explicitness, he thought they’d committed to a shared path together, and this wasn’t what he planned in his fantasies of glory.
Possessiveness usually comes from loss of control. But it rarely gives you actual control. Not the kind that works in friendship love, anyway. Everyone has their own style and definitions, but broadly speaking, I think friendship flourishes when FAM is in place: freedom, appreciation and mutuality. Possessiveness unbalances all three. You might think you’re appreciating your friend by wanting what’s best. It’s still not up to you, even if your blueprint for the future seems healthier. It’s upsetting to see a friend become a version of themselves you barely recognise. It can feel quietly startling, the sense of alienation. Be compassionate to yourself if you’re anxious and insecure about your relationship. Recognise and appreciate these issues for yourself. Your friend changing is not your responsibility.
5. You deny envy
It’s natural and almost inevitable to feel envious of your friends at times (we can envy anyone – rivals, small children, younger versions of ourselves) but we are pretty awkward about this emotion. We’re socialised to feel shame. Denying envy is a friendship robber. Whether or not you can express your envy to a friend, acknowledge it to yourself. It’s natural and sometimes signals deprivation which can be helpful. You might realise you want something that your friend has, or you might discover that actually, your friend has something you will never have.
Facing yourself liberates you from the grip of your past and gives you options. It’s a relief to realise whatever is happening emotionally. You can deal with your feelings when you acknowledge them. What keeps you stuck and repeating old patterns are the untold stories you’ve never admitted to. Cutting yourself off from negative emotions cuts you off from understanding. The quality of our relationships is core to the texture of life. It’s worth understanding.
Charlotte Fox Weber is a psychotherapist and author of What We Want, out now.
Images: Getty