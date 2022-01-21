Your sensitivity is a relationship superpower

According to Psychology Today, HSPs are “often romantics, idealists and nurturers, all of which are great relationship qualities”.

“We care deeply about people and we want to help. We want to help others reach their potential and we want to be there to listen and offer our support. We’re not expecting anything in return. We do it because we can feel other people’s feelings so intensely,” writes Deborah Ward, author of Sense And Sensitivity: Why Highly Sensitive People Are Wired For Wonder.

Nicole, 42, says that while she’s often felt misunderstood as an HSP dating non-HSPs, she chooses to celebrate the volumes of empathy and compassion she exhibits.

“There can be a contrast between my HSP tendencies and those who aren’t – often very clear and loud – but discernment and reading between the lines has served me well,” she tells Stylist.