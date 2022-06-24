Getting in the mood

While this can be also barrier for non-HSPs, Traynier says that setting the mood for intimacy requires more work from HSPs.

“Modern society is not set up for the highly sensitive person,” she explains. “Arriving home feeling overstimulated is very much the norm, and many HSPs report that they’re often too overwhelmed or exhausted to get in the right headspace to be intimate.”

Many of Traynier’s clients report a low sex drive, painful sexual experiences and little to no desire to be intimate, especially during stressful periods of life.

On the other hand, holidays, where HSPs can truly relax and unwind, seem to be a good window of opportunity for sensitives to engage in enjoyable sex. Traynier also says that planning sex for ‘down’ days when stimulation is low can be beneficial.

Communicating needs

Traynier says that the fear of being ‘too much’, ‘too different’, difficult and fussy, or just straight up ‘weird’ can often lead HSPs to put their partner’s needs before their own.

However, this can sadly also lead to HSPs saying yes when they really mean no, something Traynier says she has experienced herself.

“I remember feeling both emotionally underwhelmed and yet physically overwhelmed all at the same time, being completely unaware of my temperament, and thinking that this was the experience that everyone had around sex,” she shares.

“I would be so concerned with the other person’s wants and desires that I wasn’t even connected to my own. My thoughts would distract me from the moment, oftentimes making the experience feel empty.”