What’s the deal with mistletoe (and is it actually really creepy?)

I don’t know whether I’ve just never been approached with a bunch of mistletoe at Christmas before in my life or if I have and it was such an ordeal that I’ve simply buried it in the Big Yellow Storage facility of my mind, but either way I’m slightly glad.

It’s something that tends to live in old-fashioned Christmas songs – think Cliff Richard’s Mistletoe and Wine – or modern Hallmark movies, when the devastatingly, saccharinely handsome lead who has spent years running his dad’s wood shop needs an excuse to have an awkward meet cute with the city girl who swears she has no time for love. A neat bunch of mistletoe is whipped out at exactly the right time, the couple blush and have a sweet little kiss.