10 women tell us (honestly) how important sex is in their relationships

Kristina, 32

“Sex is extremely important in my relationship, and in all the relationships that have come before. Even as an 18-year-old virgin living back home in the Czech Republic, I was intrigued by sex and read absolutely everything I could on the subject. When I finally became sexually active, I had a somewhat scientific approach, to the point that I had a relationship sex calendar. I noted when I had sex with my partner, the duration, the positions we tried, and the intensity of the orgasm – with each being rated by an emoji.

This need to control and measure everything (if you can’t measure you can’t improve) stemmed from a belief that if a man is satisfied sexually in a relationship, he won’t need to look for happiness elsewhere. I equated sex with love and if I wasn’t having sex every day with my partner, I believed it meant he didn’t love or find me attractive. So, when my now partner of three years first moved in, I was expecting to have steamy sex every day and didn’t want to accept that life would get in the way or that he might not want to have sex all the time. It took patience and a year in therapy to learn that not having sex daily doesn’t mean that I’m not loved.

I still find sex and pleasure extremely important and I’m lucky that my partner is open to ideas and happy to talk about everything, and I think because sex is so important to me I’ve kept the attraction we have for one another alive. This has surprised my partner as he hadn’t expected our sex life to keep getting better the longer we are together. However, he’s glad that I no longer record and rate our sex life, but he has learned that for his wellbeing and mine, it’s best not to have gaps above 48-hours between sex sessions. “