Annette, 26, from London, explains how she felt “embarrassed to admit it to my friends and family, but the pain of the break-up felt so physical”. After being together for five years, Annette admits that she didn’t see it coming and was left “hurting so much that I couldn’t concentrate on anything”.

“I was quite surprised with how much of a lasting impact it had. I couldn’t sleep and spent hours getting more anxious instead. I’d keep myself awake thinking I needed closure, but realistically, I didn’t.”

“I took time off work because I just couldn’t sleep and didn’t want it to affect the quality of my work. I also just didn’t want to go into the office and have to mask my sadness.”

Getting past the break-up proved more difficult than she initially thought, Annette says. “I would try to see people to keep myself distracted, but it was awful. I was there but I wasn’t present.”

“I realised after a year of masking the pain that I wasn’t healing. I confided in a close friend who said I should try therapy and it really helped. I didn’t think going to therapy over an ex was ‘worthy’ but the break-up unearthed a lot.”