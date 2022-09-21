When actor Julia Fox and musician Kanye West began dating at the start of 2022, it’s safe to say the eyes of the world were on them. Their whirlwind romance was one that began in a haze of fashion week dates and Instagram hard-launches but ended just two months later, in February of this year.

Fox has since then gone on to become a cult figure in her own right, regularly appearing on social media and podcasts to discuss topics like the right time to stop dating someone or leave a relationship. In a recent interview with ES Magazine, she explained that while there was a “good amount” of chemistry between her and West, their relationship “wasn’t sustainable” and she “tapped out at the first sign of a red flag”.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went,” Fox went on to say. ”It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable.” When asked what that red flag was, Fox responded: “The unresolved issues that he was dealing with,” adding that she was “proud” of her decision to end the relationship.