In an ideal world, we’d be surrounded only by those who respect our personal boundaries. There’d be no berating bosses, overstepping friends or manipulative relatives, and we’d be able to sense any toxicity a mile off and cut it out immediately.

But sadly this isn’t always the case, and we can find ourselves in situations that we feel like we have to ride out rather than run from. Even if someone close to us exhibits behaviour we know is bad, it’s not always viable to quit a job, move out, cut someone off or end a relationship.

This is particularly the case when it comes to living in close proximity to a narcissist. According to Psychology Today, narcissists are categorised as people with an incredibly inflated view of themselves, which often leads to a significant sense of entitlement and behaviours that disregard the needs, wants and feelings of others around them.