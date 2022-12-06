Relationship envy at Christmas is real – here’s how to deal with it
Relationship envy is the feeling you get when you find yourself wanting to have a particular relationship when you’re single. Dating expert Callisto Adams shares how to get past it.
When it comes to the festive period, many of us want to spend time with our loved ones, from our friends to family.
After all, there’s nothing like visiting a Christmas market and enjoying a warm mulled wine while gazing at the Christmas lights, or spending time at home and feasting on a good roast while watching your favourite Christmas movie.
But Christmas has also become closely associated with relationships, particularly due to the emergence of cuffing season and the mad rush people feel to be coupled up during this time of the year.
In fact, recent research by Lovehoney revealed that over three-quarters of Brits want to be coupled up this Christmas.
This societal pressure, along with the pressure that can be placed on you by family and friends can often lead to people feeling envious of other people’s relationships as they crave love and affection at this time of the year – and it’s something we don’t talk about enough.
“Relationship envy is the sense you get when you find yourself wanting to have a particular relationship when you’re single,” says dating expert Callisto Adams.
“So craving the love and affection you see in the many Christmas movies airing at this time of year, or in the photos of your friends cosying up with their loved ones on social media.”
According to Adams, people may experience relationship envy because they crave emotional warmth at this time of the year.
“We are currently in cuffing season, a time of year when advertisements about happiness and joy within couples and families are endless, and a time when it’s cold to the point where it leaves us craving emotional warmth.
“There’s also more pressure surrounding your relationship status and this can lead to feeling a need to have what others around you are having, to have warmth, emotional support and a person to share the festivities with.”
While experiencing envy and coveting other people’s relationships isn’t a quality many like to acknowledge, it is a real emotion and can manifest itself in different ways.
“There are a few key signs that someone is experiencing relationship envy – one of them being if you find yourself comparing your relationship to others,” she says.
“Other signs are if you find you get sad when you see happy couples or you find yourself looking at couples wishing to have what they have.”
Acknowledging that you may have relationship envy may be difficult – after all, jealousy and envy are emotions which we are rarely encouraged to speak about.
But understanding that you have these feelings is the first step towards moving forward. Once you do that, Adams suggests some key ways to get past your relationship envy.
“It’s important to take time to appreciate what you have and to try to see beauty in your relationships – be that romantic, with friends or with your family,” suggests Adams.
She adds that another way to get past relationship envy is to try to understand that what you’re feeling is likely to be imposed by external factors, whether that be “environmental or cultural”.
“Take time to understand why you’re feeling this way,” she continues. “Is there something truly missing from your relationship which is making you envious, or maybe you are stuck in a negative cycle of comparing your relationship to others?”
Lastly, Adams says that if you’re still experiencing or struggling with relationship envy, talking it out can be key to moving past it.
“Don’t be afraid to talk to your friends or even a therapist about your feelings.”
While Christmas is a time for happiness, there are many other emotions that may come to the surface from sadness to even jealousy – and it’s OK to acknowledge those emotions and take the steps to understand why you possess them in order to get past it all.
Image: Getty