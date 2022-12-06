Relationship envy at Christmas is real – here’s how to deal with it

“There’s also more pressure surrounding your relationship status and this can lead to feeling a need to have what others around you are having, to have warmth, emotional support and a person to share the festivities with.”

While experiencing envy and coveting other people’s relationships isn’t a quality many like to acknowledge, it is a real emotion and can manifest itself in different ways.

“There are a few key signs that someone is experiencing relationship envy – one of them being if you find yourself comparing your relationship to others,” she says.

“Other signs are if you find you get sad when you see happy couples or you find yourself looking at couples wishing to have what they have.”

Acknowledging that you may have relationship envy may be difficult – after all, jealousy and envy are emotions which we are rarely encouraged to speak about.