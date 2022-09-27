When I announced my engagement earlier this year, amid the excitement, congratulations and genuine well-wishes, I noticed something: a much more sinister line of questioning. It happened almost immediately.

“Are you really not going to have it in a church?” someone asked as I floated the prospect of a humanist ceremony. “Don’t you think you should be holding it closer to home?” commented another.

The questions about the wedding just kept coming. “How much did your ring cost?” one person asked me outright as my mouth literally fell agape.

“That’s a lot of people; how are you going to pay for it?”

“Am I invited?”

“Shouldn’t so-and-so be included on the list?”

These invasive remarks cut straight through the excitement that was building around picking a dress and choosing a venue. I immediately understood how heavily the whole process would be scrutinised. Would people think we were spending too much? Or being too simple? How many people would we alienate with the guest list? Who would be offended if I didn’t ask them to be a bridesmaid?