As it turns out, allowing yourself to drift apart may just be the healthiest thing to do. According to relationship expert Dr Callisto Adams, if you sense that the level of involvement in a relationship is more detrimental than beneficial, it could be a sign to de-escalate your relationship with that person.

As Dr Adams explains, it involves reducing the level of intimacy or commitment in a relationship that you’ve put down to any shortcomings or incompatibility. Perhaps your interests are no longer the same, or a once dedicated friend is now far more likely to leave you on read than respond to the hilariously relatable TikTok you’ve sent them.

With de-escalation, you avoid some of the pain of a fully blown break-up and instead get to renegotiate the conditions of the relationship – on your terms. You salvage what does work while also leaving the door open for reigniting the bond later down the line if circumstances change.