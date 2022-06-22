Ask Billie: “How do I get past the ick?”

That isn’t to trivialise all icks because if these irritations transform into characteristics that you find off-putting, for more reasons than just preference (ie a red flag), then you are right in ending the relationship. Sometimes there is no coming back from an ick, and if that’s how you feel, I support you. However, sometimes it might be worth pushing through a poorly ordered meal or a questionable outfit choice for the sake of giving someone the benefit of the doubt.

As for your friends who think you are picky, I was really affronted recently when a friend said the same thing about me. To which I replied: “When I said it was John Krasinski or nothing, I didn’t actually mean nothing.” I wholeheartedly think women should be picky. It’s not like you’re just reaching for an apple in the supermarket; you’re looking for someone who you potentially want to spend the rest of your life with. It would be foolish not to be picky.

But – and, again, I say this to myself as much as I am saying it to you – no one is perfect. Even John Krasinski. You are entitled to know what you want and I encourage you not to settle for anything less, but you do have to ask yourself what can you compromise on. I have come to realise it’s not a total “thank you, next” situation if a guy isn’t as passionate about Wimbledon as I am. Maybe what your friends should have said is (because this is what mine said to me): don’t lower your standards, just be more open-minded.