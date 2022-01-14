Many of us might think that we know what a narcissist looks like. There are plenty of tell-tale signs, like self-importance, a lack of empathy, a demanding personality and an excessive need for admiration.

But when we’re in the early stages of a relationship – be it romantic, familial or platonic – with a narcissist, their traits can often be more covert and nearly impossible to detect.

Sudden changes in a person’s demeanour often make us wonder if we did something wrong to lose their affection, or if we’re just being overly sensitive about their behaviour.

This is particularly true for emotionally intelligent and empathetic people who are typically more self-aware and attuned to the feelings of others, and therefore sadly become magnets for those with narcissistic tendencies.