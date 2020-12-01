These aren’t the easiest feelings to manage, because they are very often directed at others. So, even though you might miss the people you can’t see or understand that those you live with are going through the same things you are, it can be hard to get a handle on your frustration when they press your buttons. There’s a reason for that, though.

As Sarah Rozenthuler, a chartered psychologist and the author of How to Have Meaningful Conversations: 7 Strategies for Talking About What Matters explains, “specific threats in a social situation affect our ability to interact productively.”

She says that these threats, for example when you feel someone is insulting you or leaving you out, simulate similar brain networks to those that are triggered when your primary survival needs are threatened. This activates your limbic system, “which houses our emotional reactions.” This seeks to minimise the perceived threat “by avoiding a person or situation, or by attacking back.”