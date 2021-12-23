2021 has been a tough year. There has been so much on our plates, from the pandemic and climate anxieties to simply navigating the daily shit that we all have to deal with, and it’s unfortunately meant that some of our most cherished relationships have gone untended to.

Throughout the last two years of the pandemic, a lack of IRL socialising and often exhausting pressure to ‘keep up’ has meant that plenty of previously healthy friendships have drifted apart, or ended for good.

If you’ve ever had a friendship end – for whatever reason – you’ll know that it’s one of the most painful things you can experience. And one that slowly fizzles, with no clear cut-off, just a string of ghosted WhatsApp messages or unanswered plans to catch up, can often cut the deepest.