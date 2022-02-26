There are few things worse than feeling disappointed. The big opportunity you were made to get excited about suddenly evaporates, or the new relationship you thought was really gaining traction vanishes into thin air.

If these scenarios sound familiar to you, it’s likely you’ve been ‘breadcrumbed’.

Hansel and Gretel associations aside, put simply, ‘breadcrumbing’ involves leading someone on, and keeping their hopes up through small and superficial acts of interest. A breadcrumber might be flirtatious, complimentary or seem engaged with you at first, but will ultimately end up disappointing you with empty promises and emotional abandonment.

And breadcrumbing isn’t just limited to relationships. It can happen in the workplace, within families, friendships and on social media.