It’s common to feel like you’ve lost a part of yourself to a relationship, according to Ruth. “Couples can morph into one another and it’s important to be able to hold onto your own sense of identity,” she explains. “Your identity and your values will change as your relationship grows, which can also be a source of tension for couples.”

For Esme, different values, wants and needs are also issues in her relationship. “Perhaps the biggest thing and the thing we ignore the most is that I don’t want children and he does,” she says. “I know if we we end up together this will be a huge issue but we’re still young and one of us may change our minds.”

“I feel extremely confused because I often freak out around the one year mark of a relationship, so I don’t know if my feelings are legitimate,” Esme adds.

Self-doubt can be all-consuming for women who are thinking of ending their relationships.

For Hannah*, who is 22 and from York, this meant that she stayed with her partner for three and a half years despite always feeling uncertain about the relationship. “I had changed a lot in the time that we were together – even my romantic ‘type’ had changed and my boyfriend didn’t fit it anymore,” she says.