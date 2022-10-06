According to psychotherapist Jack Worthy, the difference between pick-up artists and your standard love bomber, however, is that pick-up artists are self-aware in their deceptions and manipulations. They select ‘targets’ and make calculated moves for sex and companionship. Worthy explains that just like love bombers, pick-up artists run hot and cold – they bathe you in affection when they want you close, and then turn cold when they want distance. And the ‘hot’ and the ‘cold’ alternate – but there are also crucial differences. “In genuine love bombing, the love bomber’s not running a premeditated strategy. Rather, there’s an actual experience of attraction and obsession,” says Worthy. “It’s all hot at the beginning, but the hotness is often then replaced by conflict and criticism.” On the other side of that conflict and criticism, the bombed person can wonder if it was real or was that feeling of love totally fake?

Zoe, 36, who lives in Oxford, met a man online and started dating him. “He was incredibly charming and it felt like he had put me on a pedestal,” she recounts of her own love bombing experience. He agreed with all her opinions and claimed to feel passionate about all the issues that she cared about. “He decided to go vegan shortly after we met because I was vegan. He’d send me links to gorgeous houses on Rightmove, suggesting that we could one day live in such places. He even talked about the pets we’d have.” However, by the time she started to fall in love with him, he had lost interest. “He no longer organised lovely dates and instead cancelled our plans.”

Despite things not being quite as good as they had been, they already had a holiday booked together. “A week before our holiday, he simply stopped replying to my messages. He blocked me on all social media,” she says. “I went from having a serious relationship, in which I’d become completely besotted through love bombing, to being left high and dry. It was extremely disorienting and left me feeling completely lost, overwhelmed and unstable. It took a while for me to get over the experience.”