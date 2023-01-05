What it’s really like to be a divorce lawyer in January aka “Divorce Month”

Last year saw a huge change in how divorces are handled in England and Wales. No-fault divorce took effect in April 2022, allowing couples to divorce because their marriage had irretrievably broken down – with no need to blame anyone for causing that breakdown. Previously, adultery, unreasonable behaviour or desertion had to be given as the reason (or couples had to live apart for two years, rising to five years apart if one person didn’t want their marriage to end).

We don’t yet have official stats to show whether divorce rates have gone up since the change in the law, but I don’t think they will have – our caseload hasn’t risen significantly. The biggest shift since no-fault divorce was introduced is that the court no longer addresses or engages with people’s reasons for divorcing.

Despite this, the grounds for the split are often top of the client’s list of what they want to focus on and talk through with us. So even though the law has changed, we still spend that first meeting going through what caused the breakdown for that couple before moving on to think through the impact on their children and finances and how we can solve the challenges they may face.