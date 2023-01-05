What it’s really like to be a divorce lawyer in January aka “Divorce Month”
While many of us will be gently rolling into 2023, divorce lawyers are hitting the ground running for their busiest month of the year. Lawyer Elspeth Kinder shares what she’s learned about Divorce Month.
Year in, year out, January is the busiest month for lawyers like me. We inevitably see a sharp rise in new clients wishing to begin divorce proceedings at the start of the year – to the point that January has become known as Divorce Month.
The timing of this hectic period is no accident. Often, when I speak with female clients, they tell me they’ve just emerged from the pressure of delivering the fantasy of the Instagram-ready, cookie-cutter-perfect Christmas for all the family. For a lot of people, the reality of this period is very different, and the stress can hammer the final nail in the coffin after a year of problems and challenges within a relationship. Tension between partners builds up over time, and when Christmas comes around, the chance to reflect and take stock makes people realise they want to end their marriage.
Sometimes that decision can be accompanied by very difficult situations at home – we hear about domestic abuse, including emotional, psychological, as well as physical abuse. That extended period of time together over the Christmas break can, unfortunately, come hand in hand with an increase in acts of abuse.
There’s no such thing as a typical day in my field and it’s one of the things I love most about the job. In January, we have lots of very emotional and intense first meetings with new clients in my office in central Manchester. They tend to be really apprehensive, although their reasons for anxiety vary. Some people have had affairs and they’re having to articulate their feelings of guilt and explain the build-up to their infidelity to a relative stranger.
At the other end of the spectrum, you might have somebody who’s the victim of domestic abuse and who is mustering the strength and courage to talk to someone about it in the wider world, perhaps for the very first time.
Overall, the pandemic had a massive impact on people’s relationships, sometimes for the better. We heard some really nice stories from clients who’d been contemplating divorce prior to lockdown and then once they were forced to be together for a period of time, it actually made them realise they didn’t want to be without one another. They wanted to make things work.
Last year saw a huge change in how divorces are handled in England and Wales. No-fault divorce took effect in April 2022, allowing couples to divorce because their marriage had irretrievably broken down – with no need to blame anyone for causing that breakdown. Previously, adultery, unreasonable behaviour or desertion had to be given as the reason (or couples had to live apart for two years, rising to five years apart if one person didn’t want their marriage to end).
We don’t yet have official stats to show whether divorce rates have gone up since the change in the law, but I don’t think they will have – our caseload hasn’t risen significantly. The biggest shift since no-fault divorce was introduced is that the court no longer addresses or engages with people’s reasons for divorcing.
Despite this, the grounds for the split are often top of the client’s list of what they want to focus on and talk through with us. So even though the law has changed, we still spend that first meeting going through what caused the breakdown for that couple before moving on to think through the impact on their children and finances and how we can solve the challenges they may face.
I see a really broad spectrum of reasons people break up. Some people meet when they’re young and then life changes so much for them over the course of their marriage and they grow apart. For others, there will be something more definitive like an affair, or gambling, or drug or alcohol addiction.
With no-fault divorces, when you ask the court to grant the divorce, you no longer document the reason why. This is the case across the board for all splits, and some people do struggle with the fact they can no longer legally blame the other person. In particular, people who’ve been cheated on will often want to cite their spouse’s affair as the reason for the divorce, but the law doesn’t permit that any more – although they can still get a lot of stuff off their chest to their lawyer. The emotional element to divorce is always the most challenging.
Family law can be demanding and there can be moments where a challenge in a particular case causes anxiety so it’s important that we pull together and take care of each other. We work in an open-plan office, which I love because it means we can spot if someone needs some TLC. As a team, we’ve been working with a therapist on group sessions, thinking about self-care, impostor syndrome, burnout – things I am keen to help support my young, predominantly female team with.
People assume that life as a family lawyer must be really grim and miserable, but I see it as quite the opposite. Yes, we take clients though arguably one of the most painful and difficult times of their lives. And day to day, clients will offload some of their darkest thoughts with me.
But we’re also accompanying them in a process that will culminate in them being in a position of certainty. However painful, once this is over with, they’ll have an idea of what their life will look like going forward.
Armed with that clarity, clients can then move on with their lives. My job is to keep them focused on the end goal and reassure them that things generally do get better.
As told to Rachel Thompson.
Elspeth Kinder is partner and head of family law at JMW.
Images: Getty