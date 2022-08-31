Join us for Stylist’s first Relationship Q&A
Join the Stylist team as we learn to connect with our deepest desires, together with psychotherapist Charlotte Fox Weber.
Desire has become a bit of a buzzword of late, but with good reason. If we’re able to understand the desires we’re subconsciously driven by then we can actually put them into action and lead happier lives, experts say.
On Tuesday, 6 September at 5.30pm, Stylist features editor Meena Alexander will be talking to the author of What We Want: A Journey Through Twelve Of Our Deepest Desires and founding head of The School Of Life Psychotherapy. They’ll be discussing the role desire plays in all our lives and how we can each tap into our own hidden wants to get the most out of our relationships, in particular.
Plus, there’ll be the opportunity to put your relationship questions directly to Charlotte – get her advice on everything from break-up struggles to self-exploration in singlehood. Whatever you’re dealing with, she’s the expert you’ll want to hear from.
If you’re a Stylist Extra subscriber, then you already have access to this session as part of your subscription package. Simply click on the link and join us on Tuesday. If you’re not able to attend the live event, then fear not – it will be available on-demand afterwards. If you’re not yet a Stylist Extra subscriber, you can sign up here. We can’t wait to see you there!
Charlotte founded The School Of Life Psychotherapy in 2015 and now works in private practice providing expert opinion on and insight into emotional issues, demystifying struggles and normalising everyday psychological challenges. Her first book, What We Want explores human desire, taking the reader behind the closed doors of a therapy session.