Breakups happen all the time. And yet, when a couple shares the news that their relationship has ended, they’re often met with shock and sadness from others. This is especially true if it’s ‘the couple’ that everybody thought would stay together forever. Alas, nobody is here to fufil a fairytale narrative for their family members and friends.

When it comes to celebrity couples, we can somehow feel even more invested. Just look at the world’s shock reaction to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s conscious uncoupling. And, over 15 years later, not everybody is over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s split. But it’s perhaps time to really understand that not all breakups are ‘bad’.