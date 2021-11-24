We’ve all got that one friend who reliably turns up 15-20 minutes late to every plan you make together. If no one comes to mind, that friend might be you. It’s an annoying trait, but one that people who are often late tend to take some sort of pride in. In fact, being a ‘late person’ is often a big part of the way a lot of people see themselves.

But why are some people so prone to being late? According to a 2018 survey, 25% of people have trouble getting to work on time. And even when consistently being late gets you in trouble, so many people still can’t kick their bad habit.