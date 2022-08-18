Unspoken desires: why you need to learn to say ‘I want’
Psychotherapist Charlotte Fox Weber’s new book What We Want explores the hidden desires many of us repress. Here, she delves into the power in learning to say ‘I want’.
We all have secrets: secret fantasies, spending patterns, addictions, affairs, work problems, strange impulses, eating habits. We also have secret desires. Hidden longings. Whatever our culture and upbringing, we’re socialised to hide some of what we want. Sometimes we know we secretly want something, but some desires we keep hidden, even from our own awareness.
Think about your wants – the desires you show, and the desires you hide. Consider the last time you pretended to want something, or you said no when a part of you longed to say yes. Even the word ‘want’ can make us flinch, or tingle. We’re given mixed messages about when to be bashful and when to be bold, and we can feel conflicted about desires that clash with our self-image. We’re constantly negotiating the rules of desire, and we grow and change. Revealing desires can feel exposing and vulnerable; we might fail or feel shame for deviating from the committed path of responsibilities. Pride and anxiety can keep us from facing ourselves or communicating what we want. We can find ourselves feeling disconnected from our true selves, living life on the sidelines, not fully participating. The problem is that we remain hidden, waiting to be found. We play emotional hide-and-seek. But it’s awful when no one comes to find us.
As a psychotherapist with 11 years in practise seeing a broad range of clients, I have come to see the consequences of frustrated and repressed desires. The further I got into research for my book What We Want, which explores the unspoken desires that drive us, the more deeply I delved into the different shades of desire there are, and the more I discovered how vital these struggles are to people’s lives.
Therapy is a place where we can try to face ourselves – and these desires – without flinching. Historically, women have been socialised to be the object of desire, to please others and self-sacrifice, so while we’re becoming more open about recognising our desires generally – these days, the pursuit of pleasure is no longer regarded as decadent – we’re still easily subsumed by the ‘shoulds’ of how we think we’re supposed to be. The shadows of judgment loom over us, and we can forget to ask ourselves what we really want.
But it wasn’t always this way. When we begin life, we’re driven by our desire: desire for the breast or bottle, desire for being held and comforted, desire for eye contact. Babies pursue what they want and need instinctively, shamelessly. Everything changes when we’re socialised to hide our natural impulses, which can begin early in most western cultures – being hushed and told not to cry, toilet training, not speaking unless spoken to. Learning to behave as expected is often a shame-based process.
Manners need performance and restraint. When a child past toddlerhood declares “I want milk” rather than “May I please have milk”, it may be considered vulgar and demanding. We learn, therefore, that admitting desire overtly is deemed rude, possibly shameful. As adults, when ordering from a menu in a restaurant, most of us do not simply demand: “I want steak.” We say we “would like” to have it, or “may we please” have it. Some of us pretend we’re not even hungry. Showing desire can make us feel less desirable. We are socialised to pretend and avoid much of the time. In a work situation, we might pretend not to want a promotion, but we secretly hope we’ll be asked. We might pretend not to want a loving relationship, but again, we fantasise that life will surprise us with the things we’ve pretended not to want. Years go by as we wait for this idealised life.
Take Lisa*, a 35-year-old teacher, who came to see me recently. “How did I not even consider that I would want more from life?” she said in a recent therapy session. “I was so determined to get married and have children, to reach professional milestones, to get a nice house.” She had what she’d thought she wanted, but now she was consumed with sexual attraction for her brother-in-law. She felt his intense gaze and they were dangerously close to something happening. “I could destroy everything I care about in a flash,” she said. Powerful lust, sometimes transgression, feels like a life force, even though it might kill us. But lust can find us when we feel dead. “All my husband does is talk about scheduling and the car insurance policy. It’s just so… unremarkable.”
Desire alerts us to an aching sense of missing something. I frequently hear a certain tone of desperation – like an alarm that goes off – as my clients realise that they feel as if they are disappearing from their own lives. They can be astonished as our work together progresses, to discover that they have been complicit in allowing this invisibility. When we’ve been conditioned to believe that our biggest value is how we’re seen by others, feeling unseen can feel like death. “How did I sign up for this life? I want more,” Lisa said. Feeling desired by her brother-in-law was actually a reminder that she wanted desire in her life. Her attraction to him was a wake-up call, not the herald of an actual complicated entanglement.
When we are direct about desire, it can be powerful. The three words “I want you” can be erotically thrilling, possibly terrifying. This is partly because desire and fear are closely related. Look at the sins of Adam and Eve, banished from Eden because they gave in to temptation, desire drives us and then we judge ourselves for it. It’s also the story of all the ways we misstep: Christian tradition defines the seven deadly sins as the seven behaviours (or feelings) that could inspire further sin. Four of these so-called sins have to do with desire – envy, gluttony, greed and lust – causing many to internalise their instinctive drives as feelings to be confessed and suppressed.
This can lead to what I like to call a ‘resentment debt’, which grows over time when we ignore our desires. It can feel safe and familiar to narrow ourselves to frustrations, obstructions and consumptions, but if we sacrifice and deny space for wanting, it can be startling for everyone when we’re suddenly outraged that we feel invisible and unappreciated.
When we get pulled into the ‘shoulds’ of life, we can lose touch with our idiosyncrasies, the spontaneous playfulness that makes us feel excited by daily existence. Following our shoulds rigidly, automatically, can turn us into sheeple. We play along without feeling playful, and conversations are repetitious and bland. Sometimes we realise that we don’t want much of anything. We’ve stopped wanting sex. We don’t have big longings professionally. We’ve given up hoping we’ll make lots of money, or we have plenty of money but we’re still unfulfilled. We don’t want children, or we don’t want to let ourselves want children because we don’t think it can happen, or we have children and now what? Some of these forms of not-wanting can feel shameful.
Severe boredom can present itself this way, and I’ve had many clients minimise their life situation by describing themselves as “just bored”. Just bored can be a glaring indicator that something isn’t working properly. We can wait passively for desire to find us, but looking hard at what we want can engage and revive our curiosity and thirst for life. Next time, be brave enough to not look away.
*Name has been changed
What We Want: A Journey Through Twelve Of Our Deepest Desires by Charlotte Fox Weber (£20, Headline) is out now.