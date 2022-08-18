Unspoken desires: why you need to learn to say ‘I want’

As a psychotherapist with 11 years in practise seeing a broad range of clients, I have come to see the consequences of frustrated and repressed desires. The further I got into research for my book What We Want, which explores the unspoken desires that drive us, the more deeply I delved into the different shades of desire there are, and the more I discovered how vital these struggles are to people’s lives.

Therapy is a place where we can try to face ourselves – and these desires – without flinching. Historically, women have been socialised to be the object of desire, to please others and self-sacrifice, so while we’re becoming more open about recognising our desires generally – these days, the pursuit of pleasure is no longer regarded as decadent – we’re still easily subsumed by the ‘shoulds’ of how we think we’re supposed to be. The shadows of judgment loom over us, and we can forget to ask ourselves what we really want.

But it wasn’t always this way. When we begin life, we’re driven by our desire: desire for the breast or bottle, desire for being held and comforted, desire for eye contact. Babies pursue what they want and need instinctively, shamelessly. Everything changes when we’re socialised to hide our natural impulses, which can begin early in most western cultures – being hushed and told not to cry, toilet training, not speaking unless spoken to. Learning to behave as expected is often a shame-based process.

Manners need performance and restraint. When a child past toddlerhood declares “I want milk” rather than “May I please have milk”, it may be considered vulgar and demanding. We learn, therefore, that admitting desire overtly is deemed rude, possibly shameful. As adults, when ordering from a menu in a restaurant, most of us do not simply demand: “I want steak.” We say we “would like” to have it, or “may we please” have it. Some of us pretend we’re not even hungry. Showing desire can make us feel less desirable. We are socialised to pretend and avoid much of the time. In a work situation, we might pretend not to want a promotion, but we secretly hope we’ll be asked. We might pretend not to want a loving relationship, but again, we fantasise that life will surprise us with the things we’ve pretended not to want. Years go by as we wait for this idealised life.