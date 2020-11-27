Being asked that question over and over really gave me a massive amount of empathy for the women who can’t answer it as nonchalantly as me. I kept thinking “What if I had a condition which meant I couldn’t carry a baby?” Or what if I’d been trying for years and was in turmoil? How would I feel about that being prodded about it by strangers then.

Now that my baby boy is here, I have also taken the time to process what it took to get him out. My wife was admitted to hospital suddenly at 38 weeks after a combination of conditions suddenly pushed her into a high risk birth. She was devastated to miss out on a natural birth and wrestled with the decisions of induction and C-section, neither of which she wanted. She was given several pages of statistics to digest about the risks to her and the baby and even had to sign a consent form to allow surgeons to do the necessary work in order to get him out.

Of course I was there to support her the whole way through but it wasn’t happening to my body. It was tough and at one point I thought something was going very seriously wrong. However, when we heard our baby boy scream his way into the world, tears rolled freely down our faces. All I remember saying over and over again to my wife was: ‘‘That’s our baby, you did that!” all the while gripping her clammy hand.

In the two days following the birth we received amazing care from the hardworking midwives. One in particular took a shining to us as she had been caring for my wife since her admission to hospital (a week before the baby came). One night she came in to take some observations and glancing over me cradling my boy she whispered “You’re next then.”