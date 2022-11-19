This is the reality of living with your ex while breaking up

I inadvertently did this by dedicating hours of my life to obsessively learning Korean on Duolingo. It’s something I had no former interest in and couldn’t be linked to my existing life in any way. At the time it was a hobby for mere escapism, but it eventually created friendships that would begin to carve out my new life. Now, I have Korean friends in Seoul and London who I met through a language exchange app, some of which I’ve hung out with IRL. I also have a Korean tutor who has brought so much structure to my life through weekly lessons and has been a major source of encouragement at a time when I’ve felt rubbish about myself. Meanwhile, my existing friends have fully supported my studies, turning out to Korean film nights and visiting delicious Korean restaurants with me.

Sometimes the sadness did cut through feelings of numbness. I felt uncontrollably sad when I was quietly uninvited from a Halloween party because we were no longer together. It made sense because the hosts were his friends first and foremost, but it made the rejection I was facing feel more real. However, vulnerability can make it difficult to express feelings in front of others, especially those who’ve hurt you. This in itself felt odd because my ex was always the person I’d turned to for comfort.

Now, I was locking myself in the bathroom to quietly cry. Or waiting until the early hours of the morning when he’d be asleep and unable to hear me. Not having a proper space to grieve in private exacerbated my devastation once I finally did move out. “What’s going on in your physical environment and what’s going on in your head aren’t in alignment, so it can be confusing. In turn, [the breakup] definitely takes longer because you’ve not got that space,” explains Natasha Mahtani, a relationship and divorce coach.

What’s particularly stressful about living with an ex-partner is learning where to draw the line around intimacy. You likely know every tiny detail about your partner, from where their secret birthmark is to how they really feel about that one friend in their group. You probably also know how they’re going to react to something before they’ve even reacted. But in the time you cohabit while separated, you’ll no doubt have to negotiate what the new ‘rules’ are and adjust your expectations. For example, it was once normal for my boyfriend to come into the bathroom to retrieve something from the cupboard while I was in the shower. Now it felt strange.