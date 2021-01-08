Remarkably, I enjoyed more dating action in 2020 than I had in any other previous year. The pandemic taught me that life was too short and fragile to be scared of the world of dating, so I went full steam ahead. Even when autumn crept in, along with a 10pm curfew and tightening of restrictions, I took advantage of the few freedoms we still had.

Sadly, I spent the second lockdown mending a bruised heart. But after a festive season of squirting cream onto segments of Terry’s Chocolate Orange, being one of the lucky ones who got to spend time with my family, and, yes, sending some regrettable WhatsApp messages after a few Malibu and colas on Christmas Eve, I was ready to embrace dating once more and rediscover my inner WAP attitude. So I arranged a date in a park within the first few days of the new year.

But despite the date being a fairly positive one with a nice person, it felt like I’d finally hit a brick wall.