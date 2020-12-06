To identify how effective this method of memory recollection was for people struggling to feel ‘adjusted’ in their relationship, the researchers asked participants to invoke a memory when they felt their needs had been met – defined as moments when they felt in control of their actions, were competent, and had the opportunity to be close to another person. They also looked at the relationship between attachment security and how well ‘adjusted’ – or satisfied – that person was in their partnership.

While, as they expected, those with an insecure attachment style – aka, individuals who tend to feel quite stressed in their relationship – tended to be less well-adjusted in their relationship, the study found that recollecting ‘needs-focused’ memories from their past mitigated the detrimental impact of their attachment style. What this means is that, when we’re feeling stressed out or unsure about our relationship, thinking back to a positive moment with our partner can help us to feel more connected.