Don’t attempt to wing it – to help you make the most of your long distance Christmas Day, Garbutt recommends having a clear idea of how you’re going to celebrate together.

“Make sure that you have clear times set when you can meet online,” she recommends. “Between those times, give yourself something in common to talk about. Watch some fun stuff on YouTube, listen to a piece of music that means something to you or chat about your Christmas memories from when you were very young. Favourite toys, food or family traditions are also great topics of conversation.”

If you want to mix things up, why not have a go at playing a verbal game like 20 Questions or Pancakes vs Waffles? If you’re struggling to feel festive, it’s a good way to lighten the mood and take your minds off of things.