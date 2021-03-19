Ask yourself this: who’s that one friend you always think about alongside their partner? Or the couple you couldn’t ever imagine splitting up? Is it possible you no longer think of them as two separate individuals, but instead view them as one unit? Of course, it can be argued that relationships are indeed their own entities, but there’s a shift that’s felt when the line between two people who’ve chosen to come together, and two people who’ve morphed into a package deal, becomes blurred. This is the tipping point that constitutes what we’ve dubbed the couples’ identity trap.

“In a relationship there are three key parts,” says Neil Wilkie, behavioural psychotherapist and founder of The Relationship Paradigm. “There’s the ‘you’, there’s the ‘me’ and there’s the ‘us’. And my view is that those are three very different things, and that for it to be a good relationship, all three need to be nurtured. If a couple starts to be what’s called ‘fused’ together, or become co-dependent, then the ‘you’ and the ‘me’ starts to get mixed into the ‘us’ and that’s not healthy, particularly if one of the individuals has unfulfilled needs.

“Imagine you’ve got two stones. The ideal relationship is where the two stones are laying flat on firm foundations that are touching, or even overlapping. A co-dependent or fused relationship is either where one is on top of the other, which means one person is being squashed by the one on top. Or if the stones are standing together but leaning against each other, it means if one leaves then the other one falls over, so it creates a very unhealthy, physical, psychological and emotional situation.”