“I was introduced to a guy through a mutual friend and we ended up going on five dates in one week. At the end of the week, he asked if I wanted to go to Seville on holiday.

A month later he asked if we could be official and if I would move to Barcelona with him that summer. He was really keen to meet my family and, eventually, I gave in and let him, inviting him to my sister’s birthday party. However, after he left my house the next morning – which was also the day of the party – he went off-grid and completely ghosted me. I got a text a week later saying that things were moving too quickly and dating me made him realise that he wasn’t over his ex.

All the classic love-bombing signs were there. He bought me flowers, made extravagant gestures, gave me over-the-top compliments, suggested that I meet his parents after a few weeks and spoke about the future a lot. Usually, I’m quite receptive to these situations, but god it’s easy to get swept up when someone’s amped up the flattery dial.

I think that his behaviour mostly came down to narcissism. After things ended, he told our mutual friend that he just wanted to see if he could make someone fall for him again after breaking up with his ex.”