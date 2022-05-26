It turned out that the month the world was ending was a very good time to have a go on a dating app. Everyone – everyone! – was having to put in more effort than usual, having to be more funny and charming. Everyone was a little scared or unsettled by the way the world was. Everyone was vulnerable, everyone was trying. And so was I. I talked to an artist who made films about mermaids, and a PhD student from Brazil who was an expert in the vocal pitches of owls. I talked to several very boring men about the weather, then to a nice man from the Fens about MSN Messenger, and to a woman with a pixie cut who had a lot to say about iced lattes. I was funny and charming too. For the people who wanted to talk to me, I was neither ‘too much’ nor ‘not enough’, and everyone else just swiped the other way.

This was the thing I hadn’t twigged about dating apps: the magic was in the fact that you couldn’t talk to anyone if you weren’t both interested in talking. You couldn’t try with someone who wasn’t trying with you. It was magic. A new kind of magic, for sure. It was a magic that needed to be made; nothing “just happened”, which tallied with my experience of miracles in general. I had known that most good things happen because someone tries just a little bit harder than they have to. I had known all along – since the hospital days – that miracles aren’t born but made.