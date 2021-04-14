I’ve been told that when it comes to love, I have unrealistic expectations. Now, I’m not sure who to blame here – Jane Austen? Nicholas Sparks? Nora Ephron? – but growing up reading and watching stories filled with romantic proposals and passionate declarations of love have perhaps left me with a warped sense of what finding ‘the one’ actually looks like.

You know how it goes: boy/girl meets boy/girl, they fall hopelessly in love and live happily ever after. It’s fate, right? When in reality, it’s more like flying to New York for a fifth date with a guy you’ve just met online, only to find out he’s a real-life Christian Grey (true story) or hitting rock bottom after being kicked out of the flat you shared with your long-term boyfriend (also, sadly, true).