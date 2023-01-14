How to make new friends and meet new people in the self-centred climate of 2023
At a time when we’re looking inwards and prioritising ourselves, making new friends as an adult can feel even more daunting. Since relocating with her partner, writer Joana Ramiro has experienced this conundrum two-fold. Setting herself the challenge of making new mates in 2023, she explores how to go about it and why it’s so worthwhile.
Exactly 12 months ago, my boyfriend and I decided that we wanted a different lifestyle. We both have hybrid work arrangements, a dog and a penchant for outdoor activities. So what were we doing in London? Plus, as people in our 30s, we saw our friends having children and struggling to find spacious or affordable homes for their expanding households. We decided to get a step ahead and move out to Margate, on the Kentish coast.
I am a very gregarious person, and I love cooking. But all my friends have remained in London or moved elsewhere. No one lives nearly close enough to have over for an impromptu cuppa or go out for a regular Sunday brunch. So, for 2023, I set myself the task of making friends I can invite over for dinner in our new home. But while the town has become famously popular with staycation-ers and first-time buyers, meeting new people in ‘Shoreditch on Sea’ wasn’t that easy. It’s not like I could walk into the nearest cafe and order a friend along with my latte.
“We live in a society which is becoming very individualistic,” says Nick Hatter, a wellness coach and author of The Seven Questions. And while we should be combatting the notion that we can be “totally self-reliant, self-sufficient beings”, social anxiety, fear of intimacy and being unable to venture out of one’s comfort zone can be major obstacles to striking a friendship. To counteract it, one of Nick’s main tips is to “start with small talk, no heavy conversation”.
Perhaps that’s why apps have become a particularly popular method of making new friends. They offer a safe space to strike up initially simple conversations. And there’s a plethora of platforms out there, from those catering to people looking for fitness friends (such as GymBuddy) to those keen to build communities (such as Locals). Among the most popular is Bumble BFF, the platonic version of the popular online dating app.
Freelance writer and sustainability blogger Coralle Skye, 25, joined Bumble BFF in 2019 to “sort of half-heartedly [look] for friends”. But as the pandemic unfolded the app suddenly took a much bigger role. “It stopped me feeling so lonely; it was good to talk to different people.” For Skye, who lives in Hertfordshire and is self-employed, meeting new people can be “quite tricky”, but the app allowed her to engage with people very different from herself, but without the usual pressure.
“I know some people don’t feel confident enough to join clubs or volunteer, so Bumble BFF is a way to talk to someone for a little while online and then go out and meet them when you’re ready,” she says.
Inês Pereira, 26, also initially resorted to the internet when she found herself alone in a new country. The former University of Kent journalism student had moved from her hometown in Portugal to London, where she “didn’t know anyone, not even people from my master’s degree”. Then she found an ad from the Portuguese Association of Researchers and Students in the UK. While being involved with the non-profit organisation, Pereira started off by making friends with fellow Portuguese people, but soon their friends, both British and international, became her friends too. The most important thing the experience taught her was to “put yourself out there”.
Hatter agrees that “keeping an open mind” can go a long way when making friends. ”Your friends may not be the same age as you; your friends may not be at the same professional or academic level,” he adds. Staying inquisitive about others will allow for that vital friendship ingredient: intimacy. “The thing about intimacy is that it’s gradual.” So while you may start off with small talk, he recommends that you shouldn’t “assume there isn’t an interesting person” behind it.
For some the internet isn’t even necessary, finding local clubs is still a foolproof method for making new friends. Geena Whiteman, 27, moved to Manchester to be with her partner and closer to family. “I had a few friends in Manchester already, but I wanted to make some more friends who I could share hobbies with.” Finding it difficult to find new running routes, Geena joined a local running club. Academic life can be “super lonely at times”, she says, but she is loving the club and has been to social events – some of which don’t even involve running. For people looking to make friends, hobby-based activities are great, she argues.
“Ultimately, a good friendship is about the people,” Hatter tells me as I ask for advice myself. Most will be as anxious as I am when making introductions, he insists. “Why do you think so many need a drink at social events?” We both laugh. Perhaps the ultimate secret to making friends is “the ability to be courageous” and putting oneself out there.
I am struck by how all the people I spoke to mentioned feeling somewhat lonely. The latest figures from the Campaign to End Loneliness show that 3.8 million people in Britain feel chronically lonely. Plus, that’s a mind-boggling 46% increase since early 2020 – when we were still under lockdown. And with loneliness proven to affect not only our mental but also our physical health, finding friends and recovering my much-prized social life never felt so important.
A few days after we spoke, I decided to take Hatter’s advice and invite the lovely couple who run my local bakery over for dinner. Maybe making friends as I order my latte isn’t so silly after all.
Image: Getty