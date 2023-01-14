I am a very gregarious person, and I love cooking. But all my friends have remained in London or moved elsewhere. No one lives nearly close enough to have over for an impromptu cuppa or go out for a regular Sunday brunch. So, for 2023, I set myself the task of making friends I can invite over for dinner in our new home. But while the town has become famously popular with staycation-ers and first-time buyers, meeting new people in ‘Shoreditch on Sea’ wasn’t that easy. It’s not like I could walk into the nearest cafe and order a friend along with my latte.

“We live in a society which is becoming very individualistic,” says Nick Hatter, a wellness coach and author of The Seven Questions. And while we should be combatting the notion that we can be “totally self-reliant, self-sufficient beings”, social anxiety, fear of intimacy and being unable to venture out of one’s comfort zone can be major obstacles to striking a friendship. To counteract it, one of Nick’s main tips is to “start with small talk, no heavy conversation”.