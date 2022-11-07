Married to the job: how easy is it to balance work and love?

Becky Hall is the author of The Art Of Enough, a guide to achieving a greater equilibrium between the jostling elements of life. She sees many lessons in Aaron’s tale – not least a warning to avoid depending too much on our vocations for validation and our sense of self-esteem. “Addiction to work often stems from a deep sense of insecurity and personal lack, with roots in early experiences,” she explains. “As children, if we perceive that the way to get approval, to belong, or even to be loved is based on what we do – and not who we are – this can lead to an ingrained belief that to be ‘enough’, we must work day in and day out to prove our worth to the world. Diving into examining whose approval we’re truly seeking through our work habits, and questioning whether that’s properly serving us, can be the start of breaking unhealthy patterns.”

Psychotherapist Jordan Vyas-Lee, co-founder of mental health clinic Kove, asks whether some individuals lean into work to feed their self-worth as it seems like an easier way to score ‘wins’ compared with the vulnerability of learning to be a good partner – something which grows increasingly difficult in relationships strained by over-involvement in the office. “The dynamic of pleasing a boss via task-focused jobs can give instant gratification, whereas working alongside your partner to learn new skills in your relationship can feel embarrassing or just too hard,” he says. “Yet taking a risk to learn to act in ways that your partner needs will be an experience that connects you better, and you’ll feel a sense of self-worth that you can’t achieve at your desk.”