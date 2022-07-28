Ask Billie: “I’m so sick of dating apps – how can I meet people in real life?”

Even the thought of going on Bumble and having to come up with witty opening lines or watching a montage of someone’s narcissism on Raya to comment with something enticing is just exhausting. (OK, that Raya comment was mean, but the montage videos give me the ick). And I say that as someone who isn’t particularly dedicated to them. So, if you have been engaging with them at a much higher level than that, you’re probably at dating app burnout.

One of the biggest problems with dating apps is that often, just as we are about to quit them, we latch on to a success story. Because when we do reply to the “On the apps?” question with an exasperated “Yes,” people in relationships then take it upon themselves to regale us with a story about that one person who is now married to their first ever Tinder match. Well, good for them! But if there is anything I took away from He’s Just Not That Into You, it’s that I am most likely the rule and not the exception. And the rule is this: the reality of dating on apps is ghosting, dry chat and sub-par dates.

In my frustration with the apps, I deleted them all and declared that I am ditching them to meet people in real life. For the drama (and some support), I even dropped this line in my WhatsApp groups: “I’m done with dating apps, they are dud. I am going back to organic dating and meeting people in real life. I’m way funnier in real life anyway. But you all need to be my wing-women now, OK?”

Now, I don’t think you should necessarily follow in my exact footsteps here because I haven’t dedicated too much time to this, but I can tell you that my friends got behind me and I had much more fun than I’ve ever had on the apps.