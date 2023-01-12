Are you being “micro-ghosted” without realising?

According to dating app Badoo, over half of singles (58%) admit to having ghosted someone in the past, with the top reasons for doing so being to avoid awkward conversations and because it feels like the easier option. With traditional ghosting, messages go ignored, accounts become blocked and you resign yourself to the fact that you’ll likely never see nor hear from that person again.

But while the actions of a micro-ghoster may seem insignificant on their own, according to Mandy Mee, a dating coach and founder of the MME Agency, it’s the combination of these small-scale yet regular rebuffs that make the experience so painful.

“Full-blown ghosting is uncivil, but at least the ghoster shows a level of immaturity by taking the easy way out and never returning,” she tells Stylist. “Whereas with micro-ghosting, there’s an element of narcissism: it’s as though the ghoster has mixed intentions and wants control over the type of relationship they have with you instead of having the courage to express how they genuinely feel.

“Even though they ignore you for days or do not want you around, they still want access to you, hence the need to respond in their own time. It’s like breadcrumbing: they show a little engagement, flirt, but never truly commit to either a lengthy conversation or want to meet up.”