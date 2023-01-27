Psychotherapist and life coach Hilda Burke suggests that, despite the source of the song, it’s the deep feeling of loss that we can all relate to (and often struggle to articulate for ourselves. “Breakup songs are the metabolisation of the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance,” she explains.

It’s easy to assume that a breakup song automatically veers towards the ‘grief’ stage in particular. But there’s much to say for the ones that speak to other emotions, too. “Depression, sadness, heartbreak – there are so many songs that wallow in and express the sadness and the pain of a breakup,” Burke adds. “[But] Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, a particular favourite of mine, is a great example of the acceptance mode, where she lists what she’s got from each breakup. What unites all breakup songs, however, is that they remind us we are not alone.”

And, as bleak as it may sound, there truly is a breakup song for everyone. From the jaunty melody of South Pacific’s I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair to the aching anger of Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know, there’s a cathartic nature to all of them. But perhaps it’s the quiet defiance of Cyrus’s Flowers that has resonated so quickly for many.