The moment my boyfriend and I realised we were truly breaking up, I started retching. I hadn’t eaten dinner so there was nothing inside me to throw up, but I still had to run to the bathroom. I spent forever sobbing and retching over the loo while I realised my relationship was over and the future I’d imagined with him would never happen.

This is the unglamorous truth of heartbreak.

I’d been with my boyfriend for a year and we were together during lockdown, so things had felt even more intense. We both loved each other a lot, and after becoming part of each other’s families I’d assumed we’d stay together forever. But that Thursday evening, five months ago, we realised we both wanted different things and there was no way to work it out. It was over.